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Lee Health expert urges screenings during Lung Cancer Awareness Month
4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One in 18 people in the United States will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime, and a person is diagnosed with the disease every 2.3 minutes. This month is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and this morning, Medical Director of Thoracic Surgery at Lee Health Dr. Darren Rohan joined Gulf Coast News this morning to discuss ways to defend against lung cancer.