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Erie County Sheriff's Office report for Nov. 6, 2026
4 days ago
The following Grand Island response activity occurred Saturday, Oct. 24, to Friday, Oct. 30, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. ECSO deputies responded to 2,172 complaints among its county districts of 15 municipalities, including Grand Island, for the week of this report. This included 359 premises checks, 50 neighborhood patrols, 152 vehicle/traffic stops, 259 calls to assist other agencies, and 26 arrest warrants served.