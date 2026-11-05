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Frustration felt by the county planning commissioners
By Dick Mangrum,3 days ago
For several months the Oconee County planning staff and the county planning commission have been at work on a review of the county’s roads, design standards, and zoning regulations – amid a temporary large housing development moratorium scheduled to expire in January. They addressed the work in Monday’s commission meeting, but they did not vote on changes to recommend to the county council. More than one participant in Monday’s meeting expressed frustration; however, Chairman Dave Nix vowed that he will expect his fellow commissioners to cast a vote – up or down – when they meet again on November 16.