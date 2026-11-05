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Pink Floyd Announce Animals 50
By Shore Fire Media,2 days ago
Credit: Hipgnosis (1977) © Sony Music Entertainment. Five decades on from the bleak picture of 1970’s Britain it embodied, Pink Floyd’s revered dystopian masterpiece Animals is being newly released in multiple formats and a deluxe box set, out January 22nd, 2027 via Sony Music. The 50th anniversary edition brings fans fresh insight into one of Pink Floyd’s most visceral and compelling works, featuring a raft of rare and unreleased music, alongside unseen photographs capturing a unique behind the scenes perspective of the recording process, creation of the iconic album art and groundbreaking tour production.