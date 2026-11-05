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Minneota School District Investigating Graffiti Vandalism at Football Field
4 days ago
MINNEOTA, Minn. — The Minneota School District is investigating an act of vandalism after graffiti was discovered on a statue at the football field. According to the district, a baseball coach discovered spray-painted graffiti on the legs of the statue in the football field’s end zone around 12:30 p.m. Sunday while preparing to winterize the field. The vandalism is believed to have happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.
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