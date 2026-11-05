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Vergil Ortiz Jr. Not Taking Keith Thurman Lightly
By Boxing Bob Newman,3 days ago
Undefeated super welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas, returns to the ring to take on former world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs) of Florida. Ortiz Jr. vs. Thurman will serve as the co-feature bout to the cruiserweight unification showdown between WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion David “El Monstro” Benavidez and WBC cruiserweight champion Michal Cieslak. The event takes place Saturday, December 5, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and will headline a PBC Pay-Per-View broadcast live on DAZN through Prime Video.