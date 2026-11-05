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No. 3 Utah and No. 7 BYU finding success while bucking their traditional football identities
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah built a football identity around tough defense under Kyle Whittingham. BYU made its mark with high-flying passing offenses under LaVell Edwards. Both teams are bucking their traditional football identities going into the latest edition of their Holy War rivalry on Saturday. This season, the Utes are overwhelming opponents with offense while the Cougars are relying on stingy defense for wins.