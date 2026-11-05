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Florida man sentenced to 30 years following Houston County police chase, drug arrest
By Monica Diaz-Meek,4 days ago
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 30 years, with the first 10 years to serve in prison, after pleading guilty to fleeing police and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Houston County District Attorney Eric Edwards, 35-year-old Lawrence Jermaine Kloc...
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