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Once in the shadow of basketball, New Mexico football jumps into the AP Top 25 for the first time
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
For decades, the modestly sized but fervently loyal crew of University of New Mexico sports fans endured the same ritual. With the scent of grilled green chiles still wafting from tailgate parties outside, they would file into the football stadium, find their seats and gaze longingly across University Boulevard, toward the arena called The Pit.