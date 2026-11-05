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Gear Review: Okuma Eminent Baitcaster
By David A. Brown,3 days ago
Go ahead and call this reel a lightweight but keep that term in perspective. True, Okuma kept this build to a modest 5.7 ounces, but the company engineered its low-profile baitcaster with an impressive amount of performance and built it for durability with a lightweight C-40X carbon frame, gear side plate and palm side plate. And when it comes to winding in those big bass, the Okuma Eminent’s drivetrain comprises a CNC-cut aluminum drive gear with anodizing and a machine-cut brass pinion gear, which ensure smooth power transfer.