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Holscher holds slim lead over Masterson as Kansas governor race remains uncalled
By FOX Kansas News,4 days ago
Six races in Kansas still remain too close to call, including the state’s race for governor. Democrat Cindy Holscher continues to lead Republican Ty Masterson, with the margin separating the two candidates remaining narrow. The candidates ended their watch parties Tuesday night without giving victory or concession speeches. Holscher...