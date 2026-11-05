undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Neillsville Chamber of Commerce and CVTC Offering "Shop Local, Win Local" During Small Business Saturday Again This Year
3 days ago
The Neillsville Chamber of Commerce and Chippewa Valley Technical College are offering the opportunity for residents to “Shop Local, Win Local” during Small Business Saturday again this year. Shop local Wednesday, November 25th-Sunday, November 29th and two winners will each receive a $100 Chamber Gift Certificate. All you...