undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 6-seed Boston College upsets No. 3-seed Duke field hockey 2-1 in first round of ACC Championship
By Avery Green,4 days ago
CHAPEL HILL — A fourth-quarter surge was simply not enough to keep the Blue Devils alive in the 2026 ACC Championship. On Tuesday night, No. 3-seeded Duke traveled down the road to Karen Shelton Stadium for the first round of the ACC tournament against No. 6-seeded Boston College. In the regular season, the Blue Devils had defeated the Eagles in a narrow 1-0 victory, despite their complete domination throughout the game. This time around, a 2-0 deficit at halftime was ultimately unrecoverable, and Duke returned to Durham with a 2-1 loss and its conference playoffs hopes dashed.