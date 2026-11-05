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Asheville trailblazer made history as first woman elected to a Southern state legislature
By Charles Perez,4 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A century ago, an Asheville woman broke political barriers, paving the way for generations of women in public office. In 1920, Asheville native Lillian Exum Clement became the first woman elected to a state legislature in the South. Known simply as "Exum," she challenged expectations at a time when women were still fighting for basic political rights. According to Katherine Cutshall, collection manager at Buncombe County Special Collections, "she was very out of the box."
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