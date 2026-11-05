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LIV (Golf) or let die: 2026 in review
4 days ago
As the 2026 golf season comes to a close, now is as good a time as any to review what has been an exciting and somewhat tumultuous golf year. Let’s start with LIV Golf, the bad boy of the golf world. After a five-year run, it looks like the league is throwing in the towel. After blowing more than $5 billion big ones, the PIF Saudi group cut bait and declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Final decision on that will come any day now, LIV still looking for a savior. Top players this year were Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann, who, after five years, have a combined earnings of over $600 million dollars. Tough for them and the other 50 golfers on LIV to turn down that kind of money. Now we’ll see what happens as the players look to return to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Brooks Koepke paid a tidy sum (seven figures) to get his card back, Patrick Reed presently negotiating his terms. We’ll see what deal Jon Rahm, Bryson, Sergio Garcia and others like Niemann, and major winners like Cam Smith and.