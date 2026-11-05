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Gallatin Chamber of Commerce launches leadership program at Howard Elementary
By STAFF REPORT,2 days ago
The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Howard Elementary STEAM School, has announced the launch of Leadership Gallatin Foundations, a club-based leadership development program introducing fourth- and fifth-grade students to the people, places, needs and opportunities shaping their community. Part of the Chamber’s Leadership Gallatin suite of programs, Foundations carries the same guiding approach - Explore. Experience. Engage. […]