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West Feliciana Parish tax proposition fails
By WBRZ Staff,3 days ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE — A proposition aimed at funding parks and other programs in West Feliciana Parish failed to garner enough votes to pass. The sales tax ballot measure was rejected by 56% of voters. With the measure’s failure, West Feliciana Parish’ authority to levy and collect a .5% sales tax for 7 years—aimed at acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, supporting and operating recreational parks, facilities, equipment, programs and services—will not be put into place.