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‘One day, I’ll tell what really happened’ – Paris FC manager Liam Rosenior on the inside story of his difficult spell at Chelsea
4 days ago
Whilst he is now enjoying success with Paris FC, who currently sit fourth in the Ligue 1 table, Liam Rosenior nevertheless had a very difficult start to the year. Appointed as manager of Chelsea FC in January, replacing Enzo Maresca, the Englishman endured a tough few months in charge of the London club.