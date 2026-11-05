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Listen to a new FADER Mix by DJ Plead
By Tobias Hess,4 days ago
DJ Plead's FADER Mix may be a somewhat surprise for listeners of the Berlin-based producer and DJ: it's all R&B. DJ Plead tells The FADER that R&B serves as an ongoing inspiration, and even sparked some songs on his latest album, 2026's Please. In general, the Lebanese-Australian producer has a knack for melding sounds together, from percussive house and techno to the beats of Levantine dance, to the sumptuous pad-scapes of '90s R&B. On Please, his production is harmonically shifty, soft to the touch, and a rhythmic lava lamp.