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ThreatsDay: Apache OFBiz RCE, DreamHost Breach, DeFi Site Hijacks + 17 More Stories
By Ravie Lakshmanan,3 days ago
How much damage can someone do without breaking much? Quite a lot, it seems. A stolen login can open doors across several systems. A trusted setting can be used to lock people out. Even a simple file copy can reach places it shouldn't. And while new tools are helping find security holes faster, some important systems are still taking months, sometimes over a year, to get patched. Not exactly a great match.