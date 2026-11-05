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Salem wrestling coach under investigation for alleged inappropriate messages to former student
By Zach Mosca, Multimedia Producer,4 days ago
SALEM - A Salem High School wrestling coach is under investigation after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a former student via social media. According to documentation from the Ohio State Board of Education, the mother of a 17-year-old girl found inappropriate messages sent by wrestling coach Drew Hart on Snapchat.
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