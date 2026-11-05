undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cadeler Strengthens European Footprint with New Rotterdam Office
By Edited By:,3 days ago
With its established maritime and offshore industry cluster, Rotterdam provides access to specialist expertise, industry partners, and an extensive network of maritime services. The new office strengthens Cadeler’s local presence and supports closer collaboration across its operations and projects. The Rotterdam opening comes as Cadeler continues to broaden its...