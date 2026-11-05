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Ozzfest Set For 2027 Return At Glen Helen Amphitheater
By Marc Griffin,3 days ago
Ozzfest is set to return in 2027 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California on Sept. 11. Commemorating the 16th Ozzfest in San Bernardino, the announcement follows the 30th anniversary of the first Ozzfest in 1996. It will be the first since the passing of global rock icon Ozzy Osbourne and his historic farewell concert, “Back to the Beginning,” in 2025.
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