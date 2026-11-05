undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Crescent Petroleum Adopts SLB FDPlan for Digital Field Development
By Edited By:,3 days ago
FDPlan brings subsurface, wells, facilities, production, cost, and economics workflows into a shared digital environment so multidisciplinary teams can evaluate development scenarios together. By connecting technical and economic analysis earlier in the planning process, the solution is designed to help teams compare development options faster and support more informed investment decisions.