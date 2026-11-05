undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Minesto’s Euro Dragon Farm Secures EU STEP Seal for Tidal Energy Innovation
By Edited By:,3 days ago
The recognition follows the project’s recent selection by the European Commission to enter Grant Agreement Preparation (GAP) for funding of EUR 20.2 million under the EU Innovation Fund. It highlights the project’s strategic relevance to Europe’s ambitions for greater energy security, resilience, and industrial competitiveness. The STEP...