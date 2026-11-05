undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Team Behind FeedSpot Launches Podcast Sponsorship Database Podmerse
By Dragomir Stojkov,2 days ago
Podmerse, a podcast sponsorship database built by the team behind FeedSpot and MillionPodcasts, launched publicly on October 28. The database holds more than 2 million sponsored episodes across about 368,900 brands and nearly 44,000 podcasts, and it updates daily. Podmerse said it builds the record from the episodes themselves rather than from media kits. It monitors more than 2 million podcasts and analyzes each new episode for sponsorship, including host-read and dynamically inserted ads. Nothing is reported by brands or shows, the company said, and every count links to the episodes behind it.