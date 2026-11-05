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Instagram Leads E-Commerce Engagement, While Calls to Action Show No Lift, Report Finds
By Dragomir Stojkov,3 days ago
A typical Instagram post from 72 U.S. e-commerce brands drew 293 interactions in August, compared with 8 on YouTube, according to a report from social media management platform Metricool. The report analyzed 3,234 posts published by the brands on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube between Aug. 1 and 31, 2026. Within the same brand, captions with a call to action performed the same as captions without one.