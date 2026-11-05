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NOV to Equip Two Cadeler T-Class Jack-Ups for Offshore Wind Foundation Work
By Edited By:,3 days ago
The vessels, scheduled for delivery in mid-2030 and the first quarter of 2031, respectively, will become Cadeler’s tenth and eleventh GustoMSC-designed jack-up vessels, further strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two companies. As offshore wind projects continue to move into deeper waters and turbine ratings increase, foundation dimensions and...