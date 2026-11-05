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Cohley’s LA Summit Puts Marketing Fundamentals Back in Focus as Acquisition Costs Rise
By Cecilia Carloni,3 days ago
Cohley’s LA Summit Puts Marketing Fundamentals Back in Focus as Acquisition Costs Rise. Customer acquisition costs keep climbing, and Cohley co-founder and CEO Tom Logan sees no shortcut left for brands trying to grow efficiently. The company’s first Los Angeles summit, scheduled for November 12, is built around his answer: a return to marketing fundamentals after the years of cheap Meta ads.