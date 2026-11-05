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The Optimization Era Is Over, and Brands That Skip the Effort Get Forgotten, According to OK COOL
By Cecilia Carloni,2 days ago
More than 2,900 people answered the survey behind OK COOL’s sixth annual trend report, “The Societal Ozempification of Personality,” and 72.6% said “optimisationmaxxing” is ruining their lives. Annie House, London-based Head of Strategy at the global creative agency, treats that finding as a brief for brands. Audiences are putting effort back into their own lives, she argues, and they can tell which brands are not doing the same.