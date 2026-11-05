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Aker Solutions to Design Topsides and Jackets for Maydan Mahzam Redevelopment
By Edited By:,3 days ago
The work will be executed by Aker Solutions’ engineering teams in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Mumbai, India. The Maydan Mahzam oil field is located about 100 km northeast of the Qatari coastline and 28 km southeast of Halul Island, in water depths of about 40 meters. The oil field, along with the nearby Bul Hanine field, was discovered in the 1960s and has been in production since 1965. Operator QatarEnergy is now planning a major redevelopment project to upgrade and extend the operational life of the field. PTSC M&C has been selected by QatarEnergy for a key package in the redevelopment program.