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Man Dies in Overnight Shooting on Detroit’s Midwest Side, Police Investigate
By Jerry McAllister,2 days ago
Livernois Ave. & Buena Vista St. — Reported Separate Fatal Shooting Site. A man was found shot and unresponsive on Vancouver Street near Ironwood Street in Detroit early Thursday, and he died at the scene. Police arrived just before 12:30 a.m. to the Midwest neighborhood call, but the circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.