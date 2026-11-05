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City of Monroe Emergency Water Main Repair
By KEDM Public Radio,3 days ago
On Thursday, November 5th, at 10:00 p.m., the City of Monroe begins emergency repairs to an 8-inch water main. The City of Monroe expects the following areas to experience low to no water pressure during the repair: North Forsythe Bypass, Highway 165 North at the Finks Hideaway intersection, The Reserve on Bayou DeSiard apartments, Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home, Areas along Victory Boulevard, Allgood Street, and Florio Court, and the Egrets Landing neighborhood.