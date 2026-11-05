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RINA to Support Petrobras Subsea Pipeline & Riser Integrity Assessments
By Edited By:,2 days ago
(Credit: RINA subsea engineering) The scope includes studies and analyses focused on the integrity, reliability, and maintenance of subsea systems, supporting the evaluation of different operational scenarios throughout the lifecycle of these assets. Key activities include integrity assessments of pipelines and risers, reliability studies (such as FMEA/FMECA and RAM), asset life extension evaluations, and the development of technical studies for subsea decommissioning projects.