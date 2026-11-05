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Palmetto man arrested for auto insurance fraud following LDI referral to State Fire Marshal
By KEDM Public Radio,4 days ago
A St. Landry Parish man has been arrested on automobile insurance fraud-related charges following the Louisiana Department of Insurance's (LDI) referral to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's (SFM) Fire Investigations Unit. "The LDI is continuing its efforts to hold bad actors accountable, protect policyholders and reduce insurance fraud, which is...
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