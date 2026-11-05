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ULM hosts The Campaign Playbook: Where Politics Meets Marketing
By KEDM Public Radio,4 days ago
The University of Louisiana Monroe's Marketing Program, Political Science Program, and Marketing Club collaborated to produce The Campaign Playbook: Where Politics Meets Marketing, on Monday, October 19, at The Hangar on ULM's campus. This event brought together ULM students, faculty, and political and marketing professionals for a discussion of the...