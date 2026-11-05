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Jennings man sentenced to six years in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl
By KEDM Public Radio,4 days ago
LAFAYETTE – On October 20, 2026, United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Drekeylone Peters, 33, of Jennings, to 72 months in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, followed by 4 years of supervised release. Peters previously pled guilty to the charge on June 29, 2026.
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