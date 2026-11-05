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Flip for a cause: The 71st annual Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita pancake day on November 10
By KEDM Public Radio,3 days ago
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita has announced the 71st annual pancake day is on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. It will be held at the First Methodist Church on Loop Road in Monroe, Louisiana at 6:30 am to 7:00 pm. There are dine-in and carry-out pancake plate options available for $10 each. Tickets can be purchased from a Kiwanis Club member or at the door on the day of the event.