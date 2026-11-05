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The Telly Awards Opens 48th Season Entries With Microseries Track, ReelShort as Season Partner
By Dragomir Stojkov,2 days ago
The Telly Awards has opened entries for its 48th annual competition, adding a dedicated “Microseries” track and naming ReelShort, the vertical streaming platform from Crazy Maple Studio, as a season partner. The early entry deadline is December 11. The organization will announce the final deadline shortly after. The...