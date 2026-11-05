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Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time. Anime Short Films Get Manga Adaptation
By Nov 5, 10:00,4 days ago
Lycoris Recoil manga adaptation's Yasunori Bizen to draw new manga. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine announced on Thursday that Yasunori Bizen will launch the manga adaptation of the Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time. anime short films in the magazine's February 2027 issue. Bizen also announced the manga on their X/Twitter account and stated that it will be a short serialization that will run for about six months. Bizen's Lycoris Recoil manga adaptation also ended in the magazine's December issue on Thursday.