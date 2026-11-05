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Motor City’s Warm Spell Gets Dumped as Rain, November Chill Roll In
By Jerry McAllister,3 days ago
Detroit is starting Thursday under cloudy skies and a brisk southwest breeze, with temperatures in the mid-50s early in the day. The city may reach near 59 degrees, but readings are expected to slide into the mid-50s by afternoon. A few light showers could show up after noon, so the warm spell is already showing signs of packing its bags.
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