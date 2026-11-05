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The less water AI data centers use, the more power they consume. Here’s why.
By Katie TarasovErin BlackAndrew EversJeniece PettittJason ReginatoEmily Park,2 days ago
U.S. voters passed 40 ballot measures putting limits on AI data centers this week, as huge 1GW data centers from OpenAI, Meta, SpaceXAI, Amazon, Google and more push up water and power bills and put a strain on local resources. Closed-loop liquid cooling keeps water use low inside many modern AI data centers, but external cooling requires large amounts of power or water in hot climates. CNBC visited data centers and spoke to researchers to find out the truth about how data centers use water.