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Evicted Upper West Side Barn Owls Are Doing OK—For Now
By Hell Gate,3 days ago
Despite an unceremonious, sudden, and possibly illegal eviction, it seems like the young barn owls of upper Manhattan will be OK. A parliament of barn owls had been nested in a hole in the roof of the rickety water tower of an Upper West Side apartment building—but late last week, birders noticed workers doing construction on the roof of the water tower, destroying the nest that the owls had built.
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