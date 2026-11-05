undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WCSO VA begins it’s annual “Christmas for Kids” program
By SuperTalk News Staff,4 days ago
The Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office is bringing back its Christmas for Kids program for another year of holiday giving. What started small by helping just four children in 2020 grew to support 50 local kids last year. To keep that momentum going, deputies are asking for community donations. If you would like to chip in, checks can be made out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with “Christmas for Kids Donation” in the memo line. You can drop off your contribution or mail it to 20281 Rustic Lane in Abingdon.