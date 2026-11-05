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One of Lite Bite’s protein bars gets turned into an ice cream for a massive multi-brand collaboration
4 days ago
Egypt’s Lite Bite is quite an impressive functional food company, especially when it comes to formats and flavors, and it tends to deliver on all sides of the coin in the actual experience with taste, texture, and nutrition. You can see that across its family of snacks, including its whey protein bars, which the brand has taken one of and turned into a dessert of its own in collaboration with a delicious fast food specialist.
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