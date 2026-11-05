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Movie Night lights up Cave City Pocket Park tonight
By White River Now,4 days ago
CAVE CITY — Families are heading to the Cave City Pocket Park tonight for a free community movie night hosted by the Heart of Cave City organization. Activities kick off at 4:30 p.m. as the park opens its seating area. Organizers encourage attendees to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Admission is entirely free, and complimentary popcorn will be provided.
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