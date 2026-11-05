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FINAL DAYS: Longtime Capital Gazette Photographer Paul W. Gillespie Hosting Solo Exhibition at Chesapeake Arts Center
4 days ago
Longtime Capital Gazette photographer Paul W. Gillespie will open a new solo exhibition at Chesapeake Arts Center in September, offering a look at the personal photography he creates beyond his newspaper assignments. The exhibition, “Every Picture Tells a Story, Don’t It? People, Places, and Passing Moments”, will run from September...
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