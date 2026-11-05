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Your Android TV box could have come with malware already installed
By Rich Hein,4 days ago
Inexpensive Android TV streaming boxes have become a popular alternative to streaming devices from established brands that typically cost more. A lot of these are manufactured in China, and then they're sold in the US under different brand names. Like other streaming devices, these boxes provide access to popular streaming apps, but many also offer fewer restrictions on installing third-party software. That flexibility makes them particularly appealing to those looking to access pirated TV shows, movies, and live television. Regardless of how you plan to use it, if you bought one of these devices, you may have gotten more than you bargained for.