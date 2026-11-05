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'Number 1 forever' - Benzema sends heartwarming message of support to Vinicius Jr following difficult AEK Athens display
By Khaled Mahmoud,4 days ago
Despite the growing noise and scrutiny from the Spanish media, Vinicius has found a powerful ally in his former strike partner, Benzema. The French forward shared a poignant post on social media to lift his friend's spirits. Posting a photo of the two together from their time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Benzema added a simple but emphatic caption: 'Number 1 forever.' It was a clear statement that, in his eyes, Vinicius remains at the pinnacle of the sport.