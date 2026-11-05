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Icardi wants to return to Italy: open to Juventus in January and Inter even on a reduced salary
By Emanuele Tramacere,4 days ago
The Argentine striker continues to put himself forward for a return to playing in Italy. The president of Inter, Beppe Marotta, has made it clear: Mauro Icardi is not in the club's plans. But the Argentine striker has not given up. Now a free agent, he continues to offer his services in the hope of returning to Inter or another Serie A club.